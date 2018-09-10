VP Mike Pence Denies Writing NYT Op-ed, Willing to Take Lie Detector Test

Vice President Mike Pence called upon the author of the anonymous New York Times op-ed to resign, and said he was willing to take a lie detector test to prove it was not himself.

Pence, a Vegas favorite for the identity of the secret author who wrote the now-infamous “resistance” article published in the New York Times, has made a clear statement denying he was in any way involved, and calling out whoever was.

“Every senior official in any administration takes an oath to the Constitution,” he said:

The Constitution of the United States vests all executive power in the president of the United States. To have an individual who took that oath — literally say that they work every day to frustrate the president advancing the agenda he was elected to advance — is undemocratic. It’s not just deceitful, but it’s really an assault on our democracy. And that person should do the honorable thing, step forward and resign.

The Vice President then doubled down on his denial, saying that he would take a polygraph test to prove his innocence “in a heartbeat,” as well as willingly “submit to any review by the administration.”

This may prove disheartening to those who put their money on President Donald Trump’s VP as the author. Pence has been suspected primarily due the piece’s use of the term “lodestar” — a very unique word that Pence has used in the past. Now, it seems likely that the word was simply planted there as a diversion.

Despite Pence’s willingness, lie detector tests are unlikely to provide any reasonable certainty in any case — because they do not actually work. Absent a confession, the search for the author’s identity continues.