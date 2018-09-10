Nolte — Watch: David Hogg Asks Canadians to Interfere in U.S. Elections

Anti-gun activist David Hogg made a fool of himself last week as he urged Canadians to donate to American political campaigns, which is against the law.

The 18-year-old Parkland student and anti-Second Amendment extremist was attending a rally with Michael Moore and apparently forgot which country he was in:

He launched his rant by asking an audience of Canadians, “Who’s ready to save America?” After some polite applause, the still oblivious Hogg mustered on.

“Who’s ready to make America the country that we say it is on paper and make it the actual country that it wants to be?”

More politely awkward applause.

At this point, Hogg seems confused, like he cannot figure out why his usual applause lines are getting such a tepid response. Still apparently unaware of where he is, Hogg continued.

“I think the most important thing to realize, however, is the problems that we face in a country.”

Hogg struggled on, talking about American problems, like the water in Flint, Michigan, and “mass incarceration.”

Seated next to him during this whole time, Michael Moore tried not to look embarrassed.

After listing a bunch of American “problems,” Hogg then summoned up the gusto to tell a room full of Canadians, “Turn that shame into your vote!”

After an awkward silence, the porch lights finally came on, and Hogg added, “If you’re not Canadian!”

Stumbling around embarrassed, Hogg then turned to Moore and said, “I think Canadians can donate to political campaigns in the United States.”

Moore shook his head “no.”

“They can’t?” a disappointed Hogg said before things got really awkward. “Well, uh, vote here!”

After some more awkwardness, after it became clear Hogg was not going to dig his own way out of this, Moore took away his microphone.

Later at the rally, Hogg again tried to recover his dignity but did so by telling a lie about the NRA. What’s more, after urging Canadians to interfere in American elections, Hogg resurrected the Russian Collusion Hoax.

“The IRS, if you’re watching on Facebook, why aren’t you auditing the President of the United States, who likely got $30 million from Russia via the NRA.”

This is Hogg again spreading fake news and flat-out conspiracy theories. There is no allegation the NRA received $30 million from Russia. Hogg is pulling this out of thin air, out of his hat.

There were reports the NRA received no more than $2,500 from a few people with Russian addresses, but those donations were completely legal.

This is not the first time Hogg spread conspiracy theories in public. In February, while appearing with fellow conspiracy theorist Brian Stelter on the far-left CNN, Hogg spewed a bunch of wild-eyed nonsense about the NRA and firearms.

Naturally, Stelter, who knew that none of this was true, said nothing.