Watch: Maxine Waters Shouts ‘Impeachment’ Eight Times in a Row

Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) boasted about threatening Trump supporters “all the time” and chanted repeatedly for the president to be impeached while accepting an award from Stonewall Young Democrats in Los Angeles Saturday.

Responding to Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s (D-CA) apology to Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh for protesters disrupting his confirmation hearings last week, Waters told attendees:

We don’t ask for permission to protest — We protest. We protest when we understand that we have to make America hear us and see us, and understand that we all have something to say. I probably will have a conservation with Dianne and we’ll talk about it. I’ll say to her, “Dianne, remember, there are those who said that we lack civility when I got up and talked about the president’s cabinet and I said, ‘if you see them anywhere, If you see them at a restaurant, if you see them in a department store, even at a gasoline station, just tell them, you’re not welcome here, anywhere.'”

“It frightened a lot of people,” Waters continued.

Of course, the lying president said that I had threatened all of his constituents. I did not threaten his constituents, his supporters. I do that all the time, but I didn’t do it that time. When I compare what you’re doing with what we have in Washington, D.C., in the highest office in the land, I wake up in the middle of the night and all I can think about is “I’m gonna get him. I’m gonna get him. I’m gonna get him.” I have never seen anything like this before in my life. To all of our elected officials, to Betty, to all of our progressives here, we’ve got some work to do. It’s not simply about resistance. It’s about ensuring that we help people to understand that we deserve better — that this deplorable, despicable human being that occupies the White House, should not be there. We should not be comfortable with it. We should not think about how somebody else is going to with it. This is all of our fight.

Striking a defiant tone against Democrat Party leaders who have come out against calling for impeachment, the California lawmaker continued, “Every day I say ‘I’m in this fight and I’m not gonna move and, as you know, there’s a difference in how some of our leadership talk about how we should handle all of this. They say, ‘Maxine, please don’t say impeachment anymore.’ And when they say that, I say: impeachment, impeachment, impeachment, impeachment, impeachment, impeachment, impeachment, impeachment!”