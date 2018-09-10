White House Confirms Effort to Arrange 2nd Meeting with Kim Jong-un

President Donald Trump is planning a second meeting with Kim Jong-un, the White House confirmed on Monday.

Press secretary Sarah Sanders told reporters that President Trump received another letter from Kim Jong-un.

“The primary purpose of the letter was to request and look to schedule another meeting with the president, which we are open to and in the process of coordinating that,” she said during the White House press briefing.

The State Department confirmed on Saturday that they had received a second letter from Kim to Trump.

Sanders said the letter was “very warm” and “very positive” and said Trump appreciated that North Korea’s most recent parade did not showcase their pursuit of nuclear weapons.

“We consider that a sign of good faith,” she said, explaining why Trump was open to an additional meeting.

Discussions about a second meeting are still in progress.