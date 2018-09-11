Gary Cohn Waffles on Bob Woodward Book

Former White House economic adviser Gary Cohn attempted to ward off criticism for likely serving as a source for author Bob Woodward’s negative book about President Donald Trump.

“This book does not accurately portray my experience at the White House,” Cohn told Axios in a statement.

Woodward’s book paints Cohn in glowing terms, pointing to his heroic attempts to rein in the president’s agenda and threat to resign in the wake of the Charlottesville protests.

Cohn did not say what part of Woodward’s book was not accurate, ultimately resulting in a “non-denial denial.”

In his statement, Cohn attempted to flatter the president.

“I am proud of my service in the Trump Administration, and I continue to support the President and his economic agenda,” he said.

Woodward’s books are written on “deep background,” which do not attribute quotes to specific people.

When NBC’s Savannah Guthrie asked Woodward on Monday if his sources ever denied participating in his books upon being published, he replied, “Happens frequently.”