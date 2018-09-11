Nolte: Twitter Suspends Benghazi Hero Kris Paronto Again

Twitter suspended Kris Paronto for a second time this week after the Benghazi hero shared a screen shot of the tweet that originally resulted in a 12 hour suspension.

It all began on Friday when Paronto mocked an anti-Trump Twitter account that bragged about how former President Barack Obama had killed Osama bin Laden. Ironically, the person being taunted by the anti-Trumper was the Navy SEAL who actually did kill bin Laden.

Paronto tweeted:

OMG??!! Did you just tell the guy who Shot Bin Laden that @BarackObama did it? BWAHAHAHA Thank you for verifying that BHussein Obama worship and TDS causes liberals to skip retard and go straight to potato. #YouAreAnIdiot #NeverGoFullRetard

Not long after, Twitter suspended Paronto and forced him to delete the tweet.

No explanation was given, and as Breitbart News reported Monday, if it was over the word “retard,” a quick search found many instances of Twitter users using the word “retard” without being forced to delete the tweet.

After his suspension was over, Paronto tweeted out a screen shot of the tweet he was forced to delete and wrote:

After being in the @Twitter penalty box for a few and having to delete the below tweet for offending the leftist hate group @itmustend_ for their epic fail of telling Rob O’Neill that BHusseinObama killed UBL and not him I’m back up..sooo Twitter doesn’t censor ehh @jack ? pic.twitter.com/nLSYRcGr

Paronto was then suspended by Twitter for this tweet and forced to delete it.

Breaking: hero @KrisParonto is locked out of Twitter for the second time this week. pic.twitter.com/KCgUnNjOVZ — Gab.ai (@getongab) September 10, 2018

The look you make when you’re tired, sitting at the airport waiting for a flight and you see your twitter account has been suspended for calling out a liberal hate group and their dumbass… https://t.co/17A362dcFy — Kris Paronto (@KrisParonto) September 9, 2018

I apologize all you @BarackObama minions, I was completely out of line telling Fox that BHusseinObama&I should be closed room to settle our differences for him leaving us to die in Libya then him & his media lying about it. Thank you for the correction Pres. Trump 🇺🇸. https://t.co/ZiyvRzj0Z6 — Kris Paronto (@KrisParonto) September 10, 2018

So this is what happens when you call out a leftist group with TDS for being idiots and they cry to Twitter police who NEVER censors 🙄 — Kris Paronto (@KrisParonto) September 9, 2018

Another example of Twitter’s far-left bias comes from the fact that Paronto’s Twitter account has not been verified.

If you get a job just cleaning toilets at BuzzFeed you are automatically verified by Twitter, but a legitimate hero who risked his life for others is not.