Suspect Tries to Steal Car with 5-Year-Old in Back Seat, Gets Shot Dead by Child’s Father

A suspect tried to steal a car Friday with a five-year-old sitting in the back seat and was subsequently shot and killed by the child’s father.

The Palm Beach Post reports that the sheriff announced the father will face no charges for shooting the suspect, identified as 22-year-old Terrence Wilson Jr.

The father left his daughter in the car while he went into a barbershop to get his 12-year-old son. Upon coming out he spotted Wilson get in the car and try to drive away. The father drew his gun, ordered Wilson to stop, then opened fire.

The father was able to slip into the car after shooting Wilson and “steer it to a stop.” His daughter was unharmed.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office says the father shot out of “fear of his daughter’s safety.”

Wilson had criminal record, including a May 2016 guilty verdict for “breaking into a car in suburban Boca Raton.” He was also arrested in November 2016 for not appearing in court on charges of driving without a license.

On July 5, 2018, Breitbart News reported that a suspect allegedly tried to steal a car with two toddlers in the back seat in Dallas, Texas. The mother of the toddlers was inside a convenience store at the time, but she came running out, jumped into the car, and shot the would-be carjacker in the head, causing him to crash.

Afterward she said, “I’m not a killer but I do believe in defending what’s mine.”

