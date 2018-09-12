Donald Trump Warns: ‘Don’t Play Games’ with Hurricane

President Donald Trump released a video Wednesday urging Americans in the path of Hurricane Florence to take the storm seriously.

“Get out of its way. Don’t play games with it. It’s a big one, maybe as big as they’ve seen,” Trump said.

Delivering his remarks in the Rose Garden, the president assured Americans that FEMA and first responders were ready for the storm.

“Despite that, bad things can happen when you are talking about a storm this size. It’s called Mother Nature. You never know, but we know,” he said:

The Category 4 storm is expected to make landfall on Thursday night on the East Coast.

Trump’s video featured an image of the hurricane and the predicted path of its destruction.

“We love you all. We want you safe. Get out of the storm’s way. Listen to your local representatives,” he said.

He specifically spoke to residents of North Carolina, South Carolina, and Virginia.

“It’s probably not going to change path. It’s going to be hitting pretty soon,” he said. “Be ready, and God be with you.”

The president also sent an update on Twitter, warning that the storm was bigger than expected.