Donald Trump Warns: ‘Don’t Play Games’ with Hurricane

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks while meeting with FEMA Administrator Brock Long and Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen in the Oval Office September 11, 2018 in Washington, DC. Trump and Long warned coastal residents of North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia to adhere to evacuation orders as Hurricane Florence approaches …
Win McNamee/Getty Images

President Donald Trump released a video Wednesday urging Americans in the path of Hurricane Florence to take the storm seriously.

“Get out of its way. Don’t play games with it. It’s a big one, maybe as big as they’ve seen,” Trump said.

Delivering his remarks in the Rose Garden, the president assured Americans that FEMA and first responders were ready for the storm.

“Despite that, bad things can happen when you are talking about a storm this size. It’s called Mother Nature. You never know, but we know,” he said:

The Category 4 storm is expected to make landfall on Thursday night on the East Coast.

Trump’s video featured an image of the hurricane and the predicted path of its destruction.

“We love you all. We want you safe. Get out of the storm’s way. Listen to your local representatives,” he said.

He specifically spoke to residents of North Carolina, South Carolina, and Virginia.

“It’s probably not going to change path. It’s going to be hitting pretty soon,” he said. “Be ready, and God be with you.”

The president also sent an update on Twitter, warning that the storm was bigger than expected.

.