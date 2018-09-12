The illegal alien charged with murdering 20-year-old college student Mollie Tibbetts has reportedly been granted $5,000 in American taxpayer dollars to fight the first-degree murder charges against him.

Last month, law enforcement officials announced that Tibbetts’ body was found in a cornfield in her rural hometown of Brooklyn, Iowa after she was last seen jogging on July 18.

Illegal alien Cristhian Bahena-Rivera, a 24-year-old from Mexico, has been charged with first-degree murder in Tibbetts’ death after police say he admitted to confronting and chasing down the young woman. The illegal alien lived in a region of Iowa that was surrounded by sanctuary cities, as Breitbart News noted, and an initial autopsy report revealed that Bahena-Rivera allegedly stabbed Tibbetts to death.

A Radar Online exclusive report claims to have obtained court records that reveal how Bahena-Rivera asked the court and was granted $5,000 in taxpayer money to fight the charges:

Radar obtained exclusive documents indicating the suspected murderer asked for an initial $5,000 to retain company Gratias Investigations, noting “this amount is probably considerably less than what will actually be necessary to conduct all investigation in this matter.” [Emphasis added] Rivera’s lawyers said they wouldn’t disclose details as to why the suspected killer wants his own investigators, except behind closed doors at a hearing. In a puzzling decision, a judge granted Rivera’s request for $5,000 for the team of investigators, though any additional amount needed would require further approval. [Emphasis added]

In other records obtained by Radar Online, Bahena-Rivera allegedly admits in a handwritten affidavit that he and no one else in the residence where he lived — owned by the Lang family who also own Yarabee Farms where the illegal alien worked — actually worked or had an income.

Last week, the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency led an investigation at Yarrabee Farms where Bahena-Rivera worked since 2014 when he was first hired using the alias “John Budd” and stolen ID. The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation was also present during the raid, but officials said they were only there to assist ICE and the Department of Homeland Security.

Defense Attorney: Dairy Farm Turned ‘Blind Eye’ to Illegal Alien Status of Alleged Mollie Tibbetts Killerhttps://t.co/0W3OvEhxUi — John Binder 👽 (@JxhnBinder) September 8, 2018

According to police, Bahena-Rivera was the last person who saw Tibbetts jogging on the evening of July 18 in Brooklyn, Iowa, security camera footage reveals. That is the night Tibbetts went missing.