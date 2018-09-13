Atlantic City Casino Offers Free Rooms to People Fleeing Hurricane Florence

A casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey, announced Wednesday it would offer free hotel rooms to people who are fleeing the wrath of Hurricane Florence.

Ocean Resort Casino announced Wednesday that to be eligible for the promotion, guests must provide proof of “residence in the areas adversely affected and directly impacted by Hurricane Florence” by showing a valid driver’s license.

The casino, which opened its doors in June and contains 1,399 rooms, said in a statement it would try to accommodate those displaced by the hurricane “based on availability of space and rooms.”

“We completely understand the concern for families and the community during times like this, so we want to do our part by providing somewhere safe, warm and dry to those impacted by Hurricane Florence,” Ocean Resort Casino owner Bruce Deifik told NJ.com.

Hurricane Florence is slated to hit the Carolinas, Virginia, and Georgia. The outer edges of the storm made landfall on North Carolina’s coast Thursday morning.