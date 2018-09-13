Donald Trump: China ‘Under Pressure’ to Make a Deal with United States

File photo taken in November 2017 shows U.S. President Donald Trump (L) and Chinese President Xi Jinping at their joint press conference at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. (Kyodo) ==Kyodo (Photo by Kyodo News via Getty Images)
Kyodo News via Getty Images

President Donald Trump said Thursday that the United States was under zero pressure to make a trade deal with China.

“We are under no pressure to make a deal with China, they are under pressure to make a deal with us,” he wrote on Twitter, in response to a Wall Street Journal article that cited “a steady rise in political pressure” to ease up on trade fights.

Trump said there was more pressure on China to make a deal, pointing to their shrinking economy.

“Our markets are surging, theirs are collapsing,” he wrote. We will soon be taking in Billions in Tariffs & making products at home.”

Trump appeared nonchalant about whether China met with his trade representatives to make a deal.

“If we meet, we meet?” he said.

 

.