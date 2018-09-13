Donald Trump: China ‘Under Pressure’ to Make a Deal with United States

President Donald Trump said Thursday that the United States was under zero pressure to make a trade deal with China.

“We are under no pressure to make a deal with China, they are under pressure to make a deal with us,” he wrote on Twitter, in response to a Wall Street Journal article that cited “a steady rise in political pressure” to ease up on trade fights.

Trump said there was more pressure on China to make a deal, pointing to their shrinking economy.

“Our markets are surging, theirs are collapsing,” he wrote. We will soon be taking in Billions in Tariffs & making products at home.”

Trump appeared nonchalant about whether China met with his trade representatives to make a deal.

“If we meet, we meet?” he said.