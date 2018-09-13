Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) told her 4.5 million followers on Twitter that if the U.S. Senate confirms Brett Kavanaugh as a Supreme Court justice, women will be forced to get “back-alley abortions.”

“We cannot go back to the time of back-alley abortions,” Warren said in a tweet on Wednesday. “But that could happen if Brett Kavanaugh is confirmed to the Supreme Court and helps overturn Roe v. Wade. We must #StopKavanaugh – the lives and futures of countless American women are at stake”:

We cannot go back to the time of back-alley abortions. But that could happen if Brett Kavanaugh is confirmed to the Supreme Court and helps overturn Roe v. Wade. We must #StopKavanaugh – the lives and futures of countless American women are at stake. https://t.co/ScOgbd3diB — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) September 12, 2018

The Washington Times reported:

President [Donald] Trump’s nominee for the high court told lawmakers during his testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee that Roe v. Wade set an “important precedent” in 1973 before being “reaffirmed many times,” but the Massachusetts lawmaker isn’t letting up on her “#StopKavanaugh” activism. Mr. Kavanaugh told lawmakers last week that 1992’s Parenthood v. Casey further cemented the precedent set by Roe v. Wade.

“It was reaffirmed in Planned Parenthood v. Casey in 1992 when the court specifically considered whether to reaffirm it or whether to overturn it,” Kavanaugh told lawmakers during his recent confirmation hearings. “That makes Casey precedent on precedent.”

Democrats have made the overturning of Roe v. Wade the centerpiece of their opposition to Kavanaugh, citing the threat to women’s “constitutional” right to abortion.

In fact, if the high court were to reconsider Roe v. Wade and a majority of jurors decided to overturn the law, it would not outlaw the procedure, but return jurisdiction to the states. States would then control abortion laws.

Republican leadership has said they have the 51 votes needed to confirm the judge. The Senate vote on Kavanaugh is expected to take place on September 20.

