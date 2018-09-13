New York Times best-selling author and populist conservative columnist Ann Coulter says President Trump should be implementing an immigration moratorium 17 years after the September 11, 2001, Islamic terrorist attacks where foreign terrorists flew planes into the World Trade Center and the Pentagon.

In an interview with SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Tonight, Coulter asked, “What’s it going to take?” for the U.S. to temporarily halt immigration to the country.

“I mean, what’s it going to take? Even 17 years of celebrating diversity day and we’re admitting, as I know from Breitbart, admitting more Muslims from the countries where the 9/11 hijackers came from, than we were before 9/11,” Coulter said. “What kind of country does this?”

Coulter said Trump should stick to his “America First” plan on immigration, as that was the central issue of the 2016 presidential election and continues to be the key focus of GOP midterm voters.

“So build the wall, [implement a] nice little immigration moratorium and I think things will be fine,” Coulter said.

Listen to the full interview here:

As Breitbart News reported, in the past 17 years since the 9/11 terrorist attacks, more than 195,000 foreign nationals have been imported to the U.S. from countries whence the terrorist hijackers arrived.

More than 20,000 Saudi nationals have been allowed to enter the U.S. since 2002. The year following the 9/11 attacks, more than 1,000 Saudi nationals were still able to make their way into the country.