The multinational Nike corporation — accused of employing slave labor — is fighting to keep Oregon a “sanctuary state” for all illegal aliens less than a month after an illegal alien has been accused of killing a young couple in a drunk driving car crash.

In a statement this week, Nike CEO Mark Parker announced the corporation’s opposition to a statewide measure that would repeal Oregon’s sanctuary state law that has protected criminal illegal aliens for three decades.

Parker wrote in a statement:

Nike employs people from all over the world; we can attest to the unique value, contributions, and innovations that people from diverse backgrounds add to Nike and to Oregon’s culture and economy. Ending Oregon’s sanctuary law will damage Oregon’s long-standing track record as a place that attracts diverse talent from across the globe. [Emphasis added]

Columbia Sportswear CEO Tim Boyle also released a statement backing Oregon’s sanctuary state law for criminal illegal aliens, writing:

Oregon is enriched by our diversity, and immigrants living in Oregon are part of our families, communities, workplaces, and places of worship. Measure 105 does not align with Oregon values. [Emphasis added]

Nike and Columbia Sportswear’s support for Oregon’s sanctuary state law comes just weeks after an illegal alien drunk driver has been accused of killing a young couple in a car crash, as Breitbart News reported.

Sanctuary City: Illegal Alien Accused of Killing Young Couple in Car Crashhttps://t.co/gGWYjBd4Kv — John Binder 👽 (@JxhnBinder) August 31, 2018

Eduardo de la Lima Vargas, an illegal alien from Mexico, is facing two counts of manslaughter and drunk driving charges after he allegedly crashed into Logan and Jessica Wilson as they were riding on their motorcycle. The Wilsons, 34 and 32-years-old, were killed in the crashed.

Logan and Jessica had three young children, and a GoFundMe has been set up to help them after the loss of their parents where Breitbart News readers can donate.

In March, a twice-deported illegal alien living in Oregon was accused of raping a girl under the age of fourteen.

Likewise, last year, an illegal alien who has been deported 20 times was arrested again in Oregon for sexually assaulting two women. That same illegal alien was accused this year of breaking into the home of a 65-year-old woman in Oregon and raping her while holding her at knifepoint.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.