Resistance Hero Ruth Bader Ginsburg Slams ‘Highly Partisan’ Kavanaugh Hearings

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg made her disapproval known regarding the “highly partisan show” that took place during confirmation hearings for Brett Kavanaugh.

Speaking at the George Washington University Law School, Justice Ginsburg told students that “the way it was, was right. The way it is, is wrong.” She called the “atmosphere” of her 96-3 voted confirmation “truly bipartisan.”

“The vote on my confirmation was 96-3, even though I had spent about 10 years of my life litigating cases under the auspices of the ACLU,” she explained. “No senator asked me any questions — not about that.”

Ginsburg offered another example, in memory of the late Justice Anton Scalia: “Think of Justice Scalia, who’s certainly a known character in, what was it? 1986,” she said, continuing:

The vote was unanimous, every Democrat and every Republican voted for him. That’s the way it should be, instead of what it’s become, which is a highly partisan show. The Republicans move in lockstep, and so do the Democrats. I wish I could wave a magic wand and have it go back to the way it was.

Despite the contentious nature of Kavanaugh’s confirmation hearings — complete with allegations of perjury — he is expected to gain more than the 50 votes needed for confirmation.

Ginsburg will be portrayed by actress Felicity Jones in a new biopic that will premier on Christmas Day, 2018.