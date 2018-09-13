A cop shot in the leg during a Denver, Colorado, gunfight put another magazine in his gun, kept his weapon trained on the suspect, and called his own ambulance.

Police Activity reports that the incident occurred June 13, 2018, but video of the gunfight was not released until September 12, 2018.

The video shows Denver Police officer Travis Lloyd running toward Carnell Nelson, who had allegedly drawn a gun moments earlier in a store on Colfax Avenue. Lloyd was in the process of ordering Nelson to show his hands when Nelson shot at him.

Lloyd was hit but returned fire, “striking Nelson once in the chest.”

District Attorney Beth McCann said Nelson fired first and that he not only hit Lloyd but a bystander as well.

She ruled that Lloyd will face no charges for his actions.

After being shot, Lloyd alerted his partner, “I’m hit.” He then dropped his empty magazine and put in a full one, while keeping his gun pointed toward the suspect, who lay on the sidewalk further down the block.

Lloyd’s partner put a tourniquet on Lloyd’s leg, during which time Lloyd called for an ambulance, telling dispatch he had been shot.

