President Donald Trump praised FEMA and first responders on Friday for their rescue efforts in areas hit by Hurricane Florence.

“Incredible job being done by FEMA, First Responders, Law Enforcement and all,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “Thank you!”

Incredible job being done by FEMA, First Responders, Law Enforcement and all. Thank you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 14, 2018

News reports on Friday focused on flooding in New Bern, North Carolina where hundreds of residents waited to be rescued from their homes. Florence hit land overnight as a Category 1 storm.

Currently ~150 awaiting rescue in New Bern. We have 2 out-of-state FEMA teams here for swift water rescue. More are on the way to help us. WE ARE COMING TO GET YOU. You may need to move up to the second story, or to your attic, but WE ARE COMING TO GET YOU. #FlorenceNC — City of New Bern (@CityofNewBern) September 14, 2018

New Bern Mayor Dana Outlaw confirmed in a phone call to NBC that first responders had rescued about 200 residents overnight with 150 more to go. The storm surge has risen over 10 feet.

The public Crowdsource Rescue map shows a cluster of rescue requests along the Neuse River in the New Bern area.

Citizen rescue groups like the Cajun Navy are also deployed in the storm.