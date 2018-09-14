Donald Trump Thanks FEMA and First Responders for Hundreds of Hurricane Florence Rescues

Volunteers from the Civilian Crisis Response Team help rescue three children from their flooded home September 14, 2018 in James City, United States. Hurricane Florence made landfall in North Carolina as a Category 1 storm and flooding from the heavy rain is forcing hundreds of people to call for emergency …
Chip Somodevilla/Getty

President Donald Trump praised FEMA and first responders on Friday for their rescue efforts in areas hit by Hurricane Florence.

“Incredible job being done by FEMA, First Responders, Law Enforcement and all,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “Thank you!”

News reports on Friday focused on flooding in New Bern, North Carolina where hundreds of residents waited to be rescued from their homes. Florence hit land overnight as a Category 1 storm.

New Bern Mayor Dana Outlaw confirmed in a phone call to NBC that first responders had rescued about 200 residents overnight with 150 more to go. The storm surge has risen over 10 feet.

The public Crowdsource Rescue map shows a cluster of rescue requests along the Neuse River in the New Bern area.

Citizen rescue groups like the Cajun Navy are also deployed in the storm.

