**LIVE UPDATES** Hurricane Florence Makes Landfall in North Carolina

Scenes from Hurricane Florence making landfall on the United States' east coast.
Getty: Chip Somodevilla, Logan Cyrus/AFP, Alex Edelman/AFP, NOAA

Hurricane Florence made landfall in Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina on Friday at around 7:30 a.m. EST as a Category 1 storm. East coast residents in the storm’s path are bracing for days of flooding and extreme damage to property. Earlier this week, Gov. Roy Cooper issued a strict warning to residents regarding Florence: “Don’t bet your life on riding out a monster.”

**Follow all of the events on the Breitbart News Live Wire below. All times in eastern.**

Lane Pittman, the headbanging Slayer fan who became a viral sensation for rocking out with an American flag during Hurricane Matthew, is in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, facing down Hurricane Florence.

1:08 PM: According to reports, Bryan Stirling, the director of the South Carolina Department of Corrections, chose not to evacuate thousands of prisoners despite Gov. Henry McMaster issuing a mandatory evacuation along the state’s coast.

1:07 PM: Asked about Hurricane Florence on Fox Business Network, Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) warned, “It’s going to get worse because South Carolina has yet to experience the full effects of the storm.”

1:06 PM: Wilmington Fire Department chief Buddy Marinette says it’s “highly likely” two people are dead in what may be Hurricane Florence’s first fatalities, according to Agence France-Presse’s Seb Duval.

12:58 PM: A gas station and garage located on Highway 70 in Morehead City, North Carolina, was completely destroyed by the storm.

12:57 PM: The Triangle Motor Inn in Jacksonville, North Carolina was reportedly evacuated overnight after heavy winds tore the roof off several rooms and collapsed. CBS’s Gisela Margarita says a father pictured below fled the motel with his two children before the incident.

12:55 PM: The National Weather Service says a “Flash Flood Warning” for New Bern NC, Havelock NC, Morehead City NC is still in effect until 9:00 p.m. EDT.

12:50 PM: USGS graphic tweeted by WHIO meteorologist McCall Vrydaghs shows North Carolina’s Emerald Ise and Atlantic Beach have received over 30 inches of rain in the last 24 hours.

12:40 PM: Photos and video shared on social media show large trees have toppled onto homes and commercial buildings in Wilmington, North Carolina. The town’s Mayor told Fox News’ Bill Hemmer that he’s “never seen a storm like Florence due to the duration and amount of rain forecast.”

A photo posted by WNCT sports anchor Zach Maskavich shows a door ripped off its hinges in Morehead, North Carolina.

12:34 PM: According to the Associated Press, North Carolina officials say parts of the state could experience a once-in-a-millennia flood as Hurricane Florence dumps rain for days to come. Gov. Roy Cooper said Friday that Florence is “wreaking havoc” and he’s concerned “whole communities” could be wiped away.

He said parts of the state have seen storm surges as high as 10 feet. Transportation Secretary Jim Trogdon said the state is expecting 1,000-year “flood events” in areas between Wilmington and Charlotte. Cooper said the state hasn’t seen any Florence-related fatalities so far, but he’s concerned about people’s safety as the storm continues.

12:23 PM: The National Weather Service confirms the total inches of rain various North Carolina towns have received since Florence’s landfall.

12:18 AM: BBC journalist Paul Blake reports Morehead City, North Carolina is currently experiencing “surge flooding.” Photos shared by Duke Energy Corporate Communications Sally Thelen show various buildings have suffered extreme damage.

11:37 AM: The Associated Press reports Hurricane Florence lumbered ashore in North Carolina with howling 90 mph winds and terrifying storm surge early Friday, ripping apart buildings and knocking out power to a half-million homes and businesses as it settled in for what could be a long and extraordinarily destructive drenching.

More than 60 people had to be pulled from a collapsing motel at the height of the storm. Hundreds more had to be rescued elsewhere from rising waters, and others could only hold out hope someone would come for them.

“WE ARE COMING TO GET YOU,” the city of New Bern tweeted around 2 a.m. “You may need to move up to the second story, or to your attic, but WE ARE COMING TO GET YOU.”

More ominously, forecasters said the onslaught on the coast would last for hours and hours because Florence had come almost to a dead halt at just 3 mph (6 kph) as of midday.

.