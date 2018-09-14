LIVE UPDATES** Hurricane Florence Makes Landfall in North Carolina

Hurricane Florence made landfall in Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina on Friday at around 7:30 a.m. EST as a Category 1 storm. East coast residents in the storm’s path are bracing for days of flooding and extreme damage to property. Earlier this week, Gov. Roy Cooper issued a strict warning to residents regarding Florence: “Don’t bet your life on riding out a monster.”

**Follow all of the events on the Breitbart News Live Wire below. All times in eastern.**

Lane Pittman, the headbanging Slayer fan who became a viral sensation for rocking out with an American flag during Hurricane Matthew, is in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, facing down Hurricane Florence.

Remember the guy who went viral for headbanging to Slayer with an American flag during Hurricane Matthew? He's back for Hurricane Florence. @TheBigGuy904 pic.twitter.com/fRFSZBi9km — Mikael Thalen (@MikaelThalen) September 14, 2018

1:08 PM: According to reports, Bryan Stirling, the director of the South Carolina Department of Corrections, chose not to evacuate thousands of prisoners despite Gov. Henry McMaster issuing a mandatory evacuation along the state’s coast.

South Carolina did not evacuate its prisons for Hurricane Florence, and inmates are bracing for the worst: https://t.co/xJFixyJuat pic.twitter.com/4Y4HDmkWuc — The New Yorker (@NewYorker) September 14, 2018

1:07 PM: Asked about Hurricane Florence on Fox Business Network, Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) warned, “It’s going to get worse because South Carolina has yet to experience the full effects of the storm.”

.@SenatorTimScott on Hurricane Florence: "It's going to get worse because South Carolina has yet to experience the full effects of the storm." pic.twitter.com/Oqb0ZXlkNq — FOX Business (@FoxBusiness) September 14, 2018

1:06 PM: Wilmington Fire Department chief Buddy Marinette says it’s “highly likely” two people are dead in what may be Hurricane Florence’s first fatalities, according to Agence France-Presse’s Seb Duval.

A tree fell on this house. Two fatalities "highly likely" according to the chief of the Wilmington Fire Department, Buddy Marinette. Not confirmed yet but could be the first fatalities of #hurricaneflorence #AFP pic.twitter.com/EanYEFhSt3 — Seb Duval (@SebDuval) September 14, 2018

12:58 PM: A gas station and garage located on Highway 70 in Morehead City, North Carolina, was completely destroyed by the storm.

The service station/garage on 70 in Morehead City between Teachers Pet and the Shell station. pic.twitter.com/YnGsYxPhSF — Jackie Starkey (@jackieccnt) September 14, 2018

12:57 PM: The Triangle Motor Inn in Jacksonville, North Carolina was reportedly evacuated overnight after heavy winds tore the roof off several rooms and collapsed. CBS’s Gisela Margarita says a father pictured below fled the motel with his two children before the incident.

I’ve never seen destruction like this. Parts of the Triangle Motor Inn in Jacksonville were evacuated overnight when winds from #HurricaneFlorence lifted the roof off several units and collapsed. This father got out with his 2 kids just in time pic.twitter.com/ApVnyUhah2 — Gisela Margarita (@GiselaPerezTV) September 14, 2018

12:55 PM: The National Weather Service says a “Flash Flood Warning” for New Bern NC, Havelock NC, Morehead City NC is still in effect until 9:00 p.m. EDT.

Flash Flood Warning continues for New Bern NC, Havelock NC, Morehead City NC until 9:00 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/cf5Z5IsGfC — NWS Newport/Morehead (@NWSMoreheadCity) September 14, 2018

12:50 PM: A USGS graphic tweeted by WHIO meteorologist McCall Vrydaghs shows North Carolina’s Emerald Ise and Atlantic Beach have received over 30 inches of rain in the last 24 hours.

Startling 24hour rain totals reported in #NorthCarolina. Latest observations from the @USGS show over 30 inches of rain has fallen in a few locations. #HurricaneFlorence https://t.co/caBUN8LKle pic.twitter.com/tvlgayXGvW — McCall Vrydaghs (@MVrydaghsWHIO) September 14, 2018

12:40 PM: Photos and video shared on social media show large trees have toppled onto homes and commercial buildings in Wilmington, North Carolina. The town’s Mayor told Fox News’ Bill Hemmer that he’s “never seen a storm like Florence due to the duration and amount of rain forecast.”

This is what a homeowner in #Wilmington is facing. He says his entire neighborhood looks like this and @HurricaneFlorence is not done yet. #abc11 #WilmingtonNC #florencehurricane pic.twitter.com/eKy1lhBmJT — Diane Wilson (@DWilsonABC11) September 14, 2018

We’re getting a little bit of relief at my location in Wilmington, NC – rain let up a little but wind still strong. Expecting weather to get worse again #Florence pic.twitter.com/keeTH0m5ny — Lauren Blanchard (@LaurenBlanch12) September 14, 2018

#HurricanFlorence has caused trees to come down in #Wilmington, North Carolina.

Photo Credit: CBSNews Correspondent @jimkrasulacbs pic.twitter.com/SDHfsyaRiG — CBS News Radio (@CBSNewsRadio) September 14, 2018

El huracán Florence arrancó árboles de raíz en el centro histórico de Wilmington. #Florence pic.twitter.com/t4S9yYVzrJ — Silvia (@ssalga1) September 14, 2018

Wilmington, North Carolina, nachdem #HurricaneFlorence auf Land getroffen ist. Schäden: vor allem entwurzelte Bäume, Stromleitungen kaputt. Bisher keine Berichte über Verletzte. @welt pic.twitter.com/gaE2ogGuNb — Steffen Schwarzkopf (@S_Schwarzkopf) September 14, 2018

A photo posted by WNCT sports anchor Zach Maskavich shows a door ripped off its hinges in Morehead, North Carolina.

The door has blown off this establishment in Morehead City #Florence @wnct9 pic.twitter.com/NJj9TR8YPB — Zach Maskavich (@ZachMaskavich) September 14, 2018

12:34 PM: According to the Associated Press, North Carolina officials say parts of the state could experience a once-in-a-millennia flood as Hurricane Florence dumps rain for days to come. Gov. Roy Cooper said Friday that Florence is “wreaking havoc” and he’s concerned “whole communities” could be wiped away.

He said parts of the state have seen storm surges as high as 10 feet. Transportation Secretary Jim Trogdon said the state is expecting 1,000-year “flood events” in areas between Wilmington and Charlotte. Cooper said the state hasn’t seen any Florence-related fatalities so far, but he’s concerned about people’s safety as the storm continues.

12:23 PM: The National Weather Service confirms the total inches of rain various North Carolina towns have received since Florence’s landfall.

Rainfall Reports Confirmed by NWS:

18.53 inches Oriental, NC

14.07 inches Surf City, NC

13.81 inches WFO Morehead City, NC

13.07 inches Jacksonville, NC — Ginger Zee (@Ginger_Zee) September 14, 2018

12:18 AM: BBC journalist Paul Blake reports Morehead City, North Carolina is currently experiencing “surge flooding.” Photos shared by Duke Energy Corporate Communications Sally Thelen show various buildings have suffered extreme damage.

Morehead City, NC decimated by #HurricaneFlorence with @DukeEnergy experts doing damage assessments—saying it’s the worst they’ve seen. Flooded areas will make accessing our equipment extremely difficult. Stay safe, stay informed. pic.twitter.com/RXlRLDlAU6 — Sally Thelen (@DE_SallyT) September 14, 2018

This is how the iconic Sanitary Fish Market and Restaurant is looking this morning in Morehead City, NC after #HurricaneFlorence2018 pic.twitter.com/a1fRJPuU3k — Sally Thelen (@DE_SallyT) September 14, 2018

Storm surge flooding in Morehead City, NC right now. #HurricaneFlorence pic.twitter.com/pCHfytKlyy — Paul Blake (@PaulNBlake) September 14, 2018

11:37 AM: The Associated Press reports Hurricane Florence lumbered ashore in North Carolina with howling 90 mph winds and terrifying storm surge early Friday, ripping apart buildings and knocking out power to a half-million homes and businesses as it settled in for what could be a long and extraordinarily destructive drenching.

More than 60 people had to be pulled from a collapsing motel at the height of the storm. Hundreds more had to be rescued elsewhere from rising waters, and others could only hold out hope someone would come for them.

“WE ARE COMING TO GET YOU,” the city of New Bern tweeted around 2 a.m. “You may need to move up to the second story, or to your attic, but WE ARE COMING TO GET YOU.”

More ominously, forecasters said the onslaught on the coast would last for hours and hours because Florence had come almost to a dead halt at just 3 mph (6 kph) as of midday.