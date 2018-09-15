The defense attorneys representing the illegal alien accused of murdering 20-year-old Mollie Tibbetts say it is the foreign national’s “constitutional right” to receive American taxpayer funding to fight the murder charges against him.

As Breitbart News reported this week, 24-year-old illegal alien Cristhian Bahena-Rivera has been given $5,000 in U.S. taxpayer dollars to hire an independent investigative team to fight the murder charges against him.

Last month, law enforcement officials announced that Tibbetts’ body was found in a cornfield in her rural hometown of Brooklyn, Iowa after she was last seen jogging on July 18.

Illegal alien Cristhian Bahena-Rivera, a 24-year-old from Mexico, has been charged with first-degree murder in Tibbetts’ death after police say he admitted to confronting and chasing down the young woman. The illegal alien lived in a region of Iowa that was surrounded by sanctuary cities, as Breitbart News noted, and an initial autopsy report revealed that Bahena-Rivera allegedly stabbed Tibbetts to death.

Report: Illegal Alien Accused of Murdering Mollie Tibbetts Given $5K in Taxpayer Money to Fight Chargeshttps://t.co/XBDIgh11ST — John Binder 👽 (@JxhnBinder) September 13, 2018

Bahena-Rivera’s defense attorneys argued in court, as noted by KCRG, that the illegal alien has a “constitutional right to a full and complete defense and equal protection under the law” and therefore is entitled to the $5,000 in taxpayer funding to fight the murder charges.

The illegal alien was previously represented by Allan Richards but dropped him less than a month into the charges. Now, Bahena-Rivera has hired Chad Frese and Jennifer Frese, a married couple that practice law together.