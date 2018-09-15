The defense attorneys representing the illegal alien accused of murdering 20-year-old Mollie Tibbetts say it is the foreign national’s “constitutional right” to receive American taxpayer funding to fight the murder charges against him.
As Breitbart News reported this week, 24-year-old illegal alien Cristhian Bahena-Rivera has been given $5,000 in U.S. taxpayer dollars to hire an independent investigative team to fight the murder charges against him.
Last month, law enforcement officials announced that Tibbetts’ body was found in a cornfield in her rural hometown of Brooklyn, Iowa after she was last seen jogging on July 18.
Illegal alien Cristhian Bahena-Rivera, a 24-year-old from Mexico, has been charged with first-degree murder in Tibbetts’ death after police say he admitted to confronting and chasing down the young woman. The illegal alien lived in a region of Iowa that was surrounded by sanctuary cities, as Breitbart News noted, and an initial autopsy report revealed that Bahena-Rivera allegedly stabbed Tibbetts to death.
Report: Illegal Alien Accused of Murdering Mollie Tibbetts Given $5K in Taxpayer Money to Fight Chargeshttps://t.co/XBDIgh11ST
— John Binder 👽 (@JxhnBinder) September 13, 2018
Bahena-Rivera’s defense attorneys argued in court, as noted by KCRG, that the illegal alien has a “constitutional right to a full and complete defense and equal protection under the law” and therefore is entitled to the $5,000 in taxpayer funding to fight the murder charges.
The illegal alien was previously represented by Allan Richards but dropped him less than a month into the charges. Now, Bahena-Rivera has hired Chad Frese and Jennifer Frese, a married couple that practice law together.
According to police, Bahena-Rivera was the last person who saw Tibbetts jogging on the evening of July 18 in Brooklyn, Iowa, security camera footage reveals. That is the night Tibbetts went missing.
The illegal alien told police that Tibbetts was jogging when he saw her. That is when he said he approached Tibbetts and started talking to her. After Tibbetts allegedly told Bahena-Rivera that she would call the police if he did not stop following her, the illegal alien allegedly chased her and says he “blacked out” after this.
The following month, Tibbetts’ body was found in a cornfield where prosecutors say Bahena-Rivera placed corn stalks over her to hide her body.
Bahena-Rivera is being held on a $5 million cash bond. A trial date has yet to be set in the murder case.
John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.
.