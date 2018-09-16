Christine Blasey Ford Breaks Silence About Brett Kavanaugh ‘Rape Attempt’

The Washington Post revealed on Sunday that Christine Blasey Ford, a California professor, is the person who now accuses Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh of a “rape attempt” back when they were both in high school in the 1980’s.

In a Washington Post piece on Sunday, Ford, a psychology professor, described her alleged encounter with Kavanaugh back in high school, in which she now accuses Kavanaugh of pinning her to a bed in 1982 and attempted to force himself on her.

Ford never told anyone of any supposed incident until 2012, when she discussed the matter with a therapist during marital counseling. Her current account has several discrepancies with how she described it to the therapist six years ago.

She said that Kavanaugh reportedly “groped her over her clothes, grinding his body against hers and clumsily attempting to pull off her one-piece bathing suit and the clothing she wore over it.” Ford described the incident as a “rape attempt.”

“I thought he might inadvertently kill me. He was trying to attack me and remove my clothing,” Ford added.

Ford told the Post that Kavanaugh and his friend, Mark Judge, were both “stumbling drunk” when they both took her to a bedroom while they were at a house in suburban Maryland. Kavanaugh and Judge were both teenage students at Georgetown Preparatory School.

However, Ford has no recollection of how she got to the house in question or the exact time of the alleged incident. She also cannot recall how she allegedly met Brett Kavanaugh.

Kavanaugh emphatically denied the allegations, which were reported last week after Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) referred a letter to the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) regarding this letter.

He continues to deny the accusations brought against him. Judge Kavanaugh said in a statement on Sunday, “I categorically and unequivocally deny this allegation. I did not do this back in high school or at any time.”

Raj Shah, White House principal deputy press secretary, said in a statement on Sunday, “As the [Post] story notes, we are standing with Judge Kavanaugh’s denials.”

Kavanaugh’s accuser said that she was able to escape when Judge jumped on top of both of them and separated Kavanaugh and Ford. Ford then said she locked herself in a nearby bathroom for roughly five minutes before leaving the house.

Judge told the Weekly Standard that the accusation against Kavanaugh is “just absolutely nuts. I never saw Brett act that way,” rebuking Ford’s story. Judge told the New York Times that Kavanaugh was a “brilliant student” who loved sports and was not interested in “anything crazy or illegal.”

Ford said that she has not spoken with Kavanaugh since the incident and she did not tell anyone until 2012.

The Post obtained the therapist’s notes, although, the notes did not mention Kavanaugh. The records mention that she was attacked by students from “an elitist boys’ school” who went on to become “highly respected and high-ranking members of society in Washington.” The notes claim that there were four boys involved, instead of just Ford and Kavanaugh. However, Ford claims that is an error on the therapist’s part. The accuser says that there were four boys at the party, but only Ford and Kavanaugh in the room.

Ford is represented by Debra Katz, a liberal Democrat activist lawyer who has publicly touted that she is part of “the Resistance” to President Trump and his agenda. Ford has also donated to Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) 2016 presidential campaign.

Judge declined to comment regarding the Post’s story on Sunday.