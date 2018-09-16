EXCLUSIVE – Classmate Named in Kavanaugh Sexual Assault Accusation Stands by Denial of ‘Absolutely Nuts’ Allegations

Mark Judge, a writer in Washington, D.C., has reiterated his strong denial of allegations that he watched as Brett M. Kavanaugh allegedly sexually assaulted a girl when he and Kavanaugh attended a party while they were in high school more than three decades ago.

The accuser, Christine Blasey Ford, claims that she was able to escape when Judge jumped on top of her and Kavanaugh and dislodged the two. She went public with an on record account in a story published Sunday in the Washington Post.

Judge was Kavanaugh’s friend and classmate at Georgetown Preparatory School. The Post story claims that Kavanaugh and Judge were both “stumbling drunk” when the two, as the Post characterized it, “corralled her into a bedroom during a gathering of teenagers at a house in Montgomery County.”

Now that Ford’s name and more details about her allegations were released in the Post story, Judge reiterated his denial:

“Now that the anonymous person has been identified and has spoken to the press, I repeat my earlier statement that I have no recollection of any of the events described in today’s Post article or attributed to her letter,” he said in a statement to Breitbart News.

Before Ford’s name was publicly released on Sunday, Judge strongly denied that the incident ever occurred. “It’s just absolutely nuts. I never saw Brett act that way,” Judge said to the Weekly Standard, addressing allegations that at the time stemmed from reports citing an unnamed woman.

Last week, the New York Times cited a “secretive letter shared with senators and federal investigators by the senior Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee” outlining the allegations from an unnamed woman. “I never saw anything like what was described,” Judge told the newspaper at the time.

In a statement shared by the White House, Kavanaugh last week said that “I categorically and unequivocally deny this allegation.

“I did not do this back in high school or at any time,” Kavanaugh added.

