The executives of Silicon Valley’s tech conglomerates, outsourcing firms, and the farm lobby have joined together to fight President Trump’s tariffs on imported steel, aluminum, and Chinese-made products.

The big business lobby is now fronting the organization known as “Tariffs Hurt the Heartland,” — where tech giants and Indian firms responsible for outsourcing American jobs have joined forces with the Big Agriculture lobby — to fight Trump’s tariffs.

Through a group called “Americans for Free Trade,” Big Tech, including Amazon, Facebook, Google, Twitter, and Microsoft, is fighting Trump’s tariffs alongside outsourcing firms like IBM and Cognizant.

As Breitbart News has chronicled, IBM has laid off about 20,000 older Americans in the last five years while attempting to import nearly 40,000 mostly Indian male foreigners to take U.S. jobs. Despite laying off thousands of American workers, and now having more employees on the payroll in India than in the U.S., IBM CEO Ginni Rometty’s salary has continued to climb.

Cognizant, responsible for outsourcing thousands of Americans’ jobs to foreign nationals, is currently involved in a lawsuit where three former American workers allege that the firm is discriminatory against white Americans, favoring Indian nationals instead.

Google, as Breitbart News exclusively reported, has imported about 10,000 foreign nationals to take high paying, white collar jobs at the company, and executives say they intend to import more foreign workers. The Google outsourcing business model has been repeated so much in Silicon Valley that Americans are now vastly outnumbered by foreigners in the tech industry despite there being more than 500,000 U.S. graduates in the STEM fields every year.

In an effort to stop Trump’s tariffs, these big business giants have joined forces with the farm lobby under a group known as “Farmers for Free Trade.”

While the organization presents itself as a grassroots effort by U.S. farmers, it is primarily funded by pro-mass immigration and outsourcing groups like the American Farm Bureau Federation and the National Pork Producers Association.

The American Farm Bureau Federation has continuously lobbied the Trump administration for more imported low-skilled foreign workers to take U.S. farming industry jobs.

Meanwhile, the National Pork Producers Association lobbies for more foreign workers for meatpacking plants, an industry that has a history of employing foreign refugees and illegal aliens to do grueling jobs.

The free trade lobbying effort by Big Tech, outsourcing industry, and farm lobby is similar to that of the “Never Trump” pundits’ attempts to stop Trump’s tariffs by creating the group known as “Republicans Fighting Tariffs” and the Chamber of Commerce and billionaire Koch brothers’ free trade advocacy efforts.

Trump’s tariffs, as Breitbart News reported, has created more than 11,000 American jobs in the economy in the last six months, according to research by the Coalition for a Prosperous America. This means that there are 20 times as many American jobs that have been created thanks to Trump’s tariffs on imported foreign goods than jobs that have been lost.

Since 2001, free trade with China has cost millions of Americans their jobs. Between 2001 and 2015, about 3.4 million U.S. jobs were lost due to the country’s trade deficit with China, as Breitbart News reported.