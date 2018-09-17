Failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton returned to the public forum demanding an end to the electoral college in presidential elections because President Donald Trump was a terrible president.

“You won’t be surprised to hear that I passionately believe it’s time to abolish the Electoral College,” she wrote in a new op-ed in the Atlantic.

Clinton complained that Trump was a racist who was destroying American democracy.

“Trump has sunk far below the already-low bar he set for himself in his ugly campaign,” she wrote, ticking of a laundry lists of offensive actions and public failures in his presidency.

Clinton argued Americans that Trump was a racist, citing his comment about “shithole countries” in Africa, suggesting he did not care about the victims in Puerto Rico because they were Latino, failed to condemn hate crimes against Muslims, and criticized NFL players.

“Hate speech isn’t ‘telling it like it is,'” she wrote. “It’s just hate.”

She also complained that Trump lacked “civic, republican virtue” and the idea of public service.

Again, she complained that Trump “won enough Electoral College votes” to beat her in the election and that the Russian manipulations of American elections was still a threat.

Clinton signaled hope in the 2018 midterm elections, taking comfort that more Democrats help stop Trump’s agenda.

“Democracy may be our birthright as Americans, but it’s not something we can ever take for granted,” she wrote. “Every generation has to fight for it, has to push us closer to that more perfect union. That time has come again.”

The Atlantic op-ed was adapted from the paperback edition of her book What Happened.