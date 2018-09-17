Joe Biden: Trump Supporters Are ‘Virulent,’ ‘Dregs of Society’

Former Vice President Joe Biden echoed Hillary Clinton’s “basket of deplorables” moment during a Saturday evening speech at the Human Rights Campaign’s annual dinner in Washington, DC, calling President Donald Trump’s supporters “virulent people” and “dregs of society.”

“Despite losing in the courts, and in the court of opinion, these forces of intolerance remain determined to undermine and roll back the progress you all have made,” Biden told dinner attendees Saturday evening.

“This time they—not you—have an ally in the White House. This time they have an ally. They’re a small percentage of the American people—virulent people, some of them the dregs of society,” Biden continued.

Biden then urged the crowd to do what they could to oppose Trump and his administration for promoting “prejudice” under the guise of culture.

“Those who try to excuse this kind of prejudice in the name of culture, I say, ‘Prejudice is prejudice, and humanity is humanity. It is a crime,'” he said. “Our work is not yet done–by any stretch of the imagination. The stakes are much too high.”

Biden’s comments come two years after Clinton called Trump’s followers “a basket of deplorables” at a fundraiser in New York packed with liberal donors.

Donald Trump Jr. immediately called out Biden, tweeting Sunday evening that the comments went “too far even for him.”

We are all used to Creepy Joe saying stupid stuff but this is too far even for him. https://t.co/vNiD9TDZg6 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) September 16, 2018

Biden’s remarks come as he mulls a possible third run for the presidency. If the former vice president decides to run, he may have to answer to explosive revelations that he and his son Hunter struck a $1.5 billion deal with the Chinese government-backed Bank of China just ten days after the vice president and his son returned from a trip to China aboard Air Force Two.

Breitbart News Senior Editor-at-Large Peter Schweizer, in his book Secret Empires: How the American Political Class Hides Corruption and Enriches Family and Friends, detailed how Biden may have helped Hunter secure the $1.5 billion deal with a China-based investment firm that had ties to a Chinese atomic energy company indicted for “nuclear power conspiracy against the United States.”

“The FBI arrests and charges senior officials in this company with stealing nuclear secrets in the United States. Specifically, they’re trying to get access to something called the AP-1000 nuclear reactor that is very similar to the ones that we put on U.S. submarines,” Schweizer wrote.

“So again, you have the son of the vice president, a close aide to the secretary of state who are investing in a company that is trying to steal nuclear secrets in the United States. It’s a stunning story, and here’s the thing: none of this is required to be disclosed because they’ve figured out a way to get around these disclosure laws,” Schweizer continued.