Socialist Candidate Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Sports $3,500 Outfit in Photo Shoot

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the self-professed “Democratic socialist” running to represent New York’s 14th District in Congress, sported an outfit worth $3,500 in a posh photo shoot and interview with actress Kerry Washington.

The 28-year-old congressional candidate modeled Gabriela Hearst’s double-breasted blazer with a $1,900 price, $890 wool pants, and $625 Manolo Blahnik pumps in the photo shoot paired with her Interview magazine interview with Washington.

The ensemble came to a grand total of $3,505, and many have criticized Ocasio-Cortez—who posed with construction workers in the photo shoot—for her expensive clothing taste, as she bills herself a champion of the working class.

“And then there is this. The rising star of the Democratic Party has expensive tastes for a socialist,” Fox News guest host Katie Pavlich told viewers on Fox & Friends Saturday.

“I mean I want a pair of $600 shoes. I think she should redistribute…hypocrisy at its best,” Pavlich added.

Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk also slammed Ocasio-Cortez Friday for criticizing the rich while wearing an expensive outfit:

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who pretends to be a champion of the people & believes the unemployment went down because were taking two jobs, just posed in a photoshoot with a $3,500 outfit, $625 shoes all while saying the rich have too much power and that socialism hasn't been tried — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) September 14, 2018

Ocasio-Cortez defended her posh ensemble in a Saturday tweet, claiming her critics do not understand the concept of photo shoots:

a) The alt-right doesn’t seem to understand the concept of magazine shoots b) You don’t get to keep the clothes, duh c) I don’t “pretend” to fight for a Living Wage & Medicare for All. I do it. d) Get used to me slaying lewks because I am an excellent thrift shopper pic.twitter.com/Nd2m6WoCxF — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@Ocasio2018) September 15, 2018

“Get used to me slaying lewks because I am an excellent thrift shopper,” Ocasio-Cortez tweeted.

Ocasio-Cortez had also claimed she grew up in a working-class background, whereas she actually grew up in one of the richest counties in America.

The 28-year-old candidate moved with her family from the Bronx when she was five to a home in Yorktown Heights, a wealthy New York City suburb in Westchester County, New York.