DNC Co-Chair Ellison’s Accuser: Dems Have ‘Smeared, Threatened, Isolated’ Me

Karen Monahan, who has accused former boyfriend Rep. Keith Ellison (D-MN) of domestic abuse, said that she has been “smeared, threatened, [and] isolated” by the Democratic party.

Since she came forward with allegations of domestic abuse by Ellison, the co-chair of the DNC, Monahan has faced an uphill battle. She rebuffed Ellison’s private plea for her silence but has been paying the price ever since.

A user on Twitter referenced a statement by former Hillary Clinton adviser Peter Daou admonishing people to believe Brett Kavanaugh accuser Christine Blasey Ford and posed a simple question to Monahan: “Democrats say believe women, do they believe you….”

“No, they don’t,” Monahan answered. “I’ve been smeared, threatened, isolated from my own party,” she continued, regardless of her efforts. “I provided medical records from 2017, stating on two different Dr. Visits, I told them about the abuse and who did it. My therapist released records stating I have been dealing and healing from the abuse.”

No, they don't. I've been smeared, threatened, isolated from my own party. I provided medical records from 2017, stating on two different Dr. Visits, I told them about the abuse and who did it. My therapist released records stating I have been dealing and healing from the abuse — Karen Monahan (@KarenMonahan01) September 17, 2018

“Four people, including my supervisor at the time, stated that I came to them after and shared the exact story I shared publicly,” Monahan continued. “I shared multiple text between me and Keith, where I discuss the abuse with him and much more. As I said before, I knew I wouldn’t be believed,” she said.

In the face of political resistance, Monahan remains resolute: “I didn’t break my silence for validation or any outcome. I did it for my own internal freedom and to stand w/ other survivors,” she said. “I have nothing to prove to anyone, I simply shared my story. People can believe it or not. I don’t need anyone to affirm my humanity, I affirmed it.”