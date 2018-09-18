Gary Cohn Says Jamie Dimon Would Make a ‘Phenomenal’ President

Gary Cohn, the former White House economic adviser, said Monday that J.P. Morgan Chase head Jamie Dimon would make a “phenomenal” president.

“I think Jamie would make a phenomenal president. I think Jamie would be a spectacular president,” Cohn said in an interview with Reuters.

Cohn was the second highest executive at Goldman Sachs before joining the Trump administration. He resigned as director of the National Economic Council in spring after Trump imposed tariffs on imported steel and aluminum.

“Look, after having seen the inside of the Oval Office and worked inside there for hours and hours a day, it’s in many respects very similar to running a complex, multinational global firm. It really is,” Cohn said.

Dimon recently said he could be Donald Trump in a presidential election.

“I think I could beat Trump,” Dimon said. “Because I’m as tough as he is, I’m smarter than he is.”

Although Dimon retracted that comment, it provoked a response from President Trump.

“The problem with banker Jamie Dimon running for President is that he doesn’t have the aptitude or “smarts” & is a poor public speaker & nervous mess – otherwise he is wonderful,” Trump tweeted. “I’ve made a lot of bankers, and others, look much smarter than they are with my great economic policy.”