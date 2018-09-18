Sen. Kamala Harris Turns Kavanaugh Allegations into Fundraising Tool

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) appeared on CBS This Morning on Tuesday to talk about Christine Blasey Ford’s accusation that Supreme Court nominee Brent Kavanaugh attacked her at a high school party decades ago. Then Harris used the video in a fundraising email to supporters.

“Team — Kamala was on CBS This Morning earlier today to talk about Christine Blasey Ford’s serious and credible allegations against Brett Kavanaugh. If you missed it, you can watch the interview here,” the email said and included a link to the video on YouTube.

“Please take a moment to watch Senator Kamala Harris’ interview this morning on CBS about the serious allegations made against Kavanaugh by Christine Blasey Ford,” the email said.

“Blasey Ford has shown an extraordinary amount of courage by stepping forward to share her story, and the public deserves to know the character of someone who will serve his entire life on the highest court in our country,” the email said.

“I believe that the FBI… should be compelled to do its job in terms of completing their background investigation and that’s not being done,” Harris said in the interview.

The FBI, however, has said that it does not deal with this kind of allegation in a statement released after Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) announced she had given Ford’s letter accusing Kavanaugh to the agency.

“The FBI does not make any judgment about the credibility or significance of any allegation,” the FBI statement said. “The purpose of a background investigation is to determine whether the nominee could pose a risk to the national security of the United States. The allegation does not involve any potential federal crime. The FBI’s role in such matters is to provide information for the use of the decision makers.”

Harris’s email includes a donation link.

