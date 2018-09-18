Trump Boosts Christian Share of Refugees Up to 71 Percent

President Donald Trump’s administration raised the Christian share of the refugee inflow from under 50 percent in 2016 up to 71 percent in 2018, according to a chart posted by Axios.

The Christian share rose as Muslim refugee resettlement was cut by more than 92 percent compared to former President Obama’s 2016 resettlement total. The Muslim share dropped from 50 percent to 15 percent.

Since the beginning of 2018, Trump’s Department of State has admitted 2,341 Muslim refugees to the United States. In 2016, Obama admitted 30,201 Muslim refugees for settlement across the U.S.

A chart designed by Axios’ Andrew Witherspoon, shows the rising Christian share, as total refugee inflow dropped from 85,994 in 2016 to a little over 21,058 in fiscal year 2018, ending Sept. 30:

Refugee resettlement to the U.S. from countries with known Islamic terrorist problems has greatly dropped, according to Reuters. For example, about 250 Somali refugees have been resettled. At this same time during 2016, under Obama, about 8,300 Somali refugees had been allowed to resettle across the country. This represents a 97 percent decrease in refugee resettlement from Somalia.

As Breitbart News reported, for fiscal year 2019, starting October 1, the Trump administration will not resettle more than 30,000 foreign refugees, the lowest refugee cap in nearly four decades. This is merely a cap for refugee resettlements and does not represent the number of refugees that the administration will resettle.

Officials say refugee settlement in the United States is very expensive. “We can house, feed, and provide medical care for hundreds of thousands more refugees closer to their homes and do so more rapidly than we could possibly do here in the United States,” Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Sept. 17. “The ultimate goal is the best possible care and safety of these people in need, and our approach is designed to achieve this noble objective.”

Since 2000, more than 1.5 million foreign refugees have been resettled across the U.S. since — outpacing the population of Philadelphia.

Additionally, there have been more than 4.1 million legal immigrants admitted to the U.S. from refugee-producing countries since 2000.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.