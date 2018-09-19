Immigration to U.S. from Third World, Islamic Nations Skyrockets Since 2010

Legal immigration from the third world and Islamic nations has skyrocketed the most since 2010, a new analysis finds.

Census Bureau data analyzed by researchers at the Center for Immigration Studies reveals that America has greatly increased immigration from the third world and Islamic regions within the last seven years.

Since 2010, foreign countries with the largest percentage increases based on the number of legal immigrants they are sending to the U.S. include:

Nepal – 120 percent increase in immigration to the U.S.

– 120 percent increase in immigration to the U.S. Burma (Myanmar) – 95 percent increase in immigration to the U.S.

– 95 percent increase in immigration to the U.S. Venezuela – 91 percent increase in immigration to the U.S.

– 91 percent increase in immigration to the U.S. Afghanistan – 84 percent increase in immigration to the U.S.

– 84 percent increase in immigration to the U.S. Saudi Arabia – 83 percent increase in immigration to the U.S.

– 83 percent increase in immigration to the U.S. Syria – 75 percent increase in immigration to the U.S.

– 75 percent increase in immigration to the U.S. Bangladesh – 62 percent increase in immigration to the U.S.

– 62 percent increase in immigration to the U.S. Nigeria – 57 percent increase in immigration to the U.S.

– 57 percent increase in immigration to the U.S. Kenya – 56 percent increase in immigration to the U.S.

– 56 percent increase in immigration to the U.S. India – 47 percent increase in immigration to the U.S.

– 47 percent increase in immigration to the U.S. Iraq – 45 percent increase in immigration to the U.S.

– 45 percent increase in immigration to the U.S. Ethiopia – 44 percent increase in immigration to the U.S.

– 44 percent increase in immigration to the U.S. Egypt – 34 percent increase in immigration to the U.S.

– 34 percent increase in immigration to the U.S. Brazil – 33 percent increase in immigration to the U.S.

– 33 percent increase in immigration to the U.S. Dominican Republic – 32 percent increase in immigration to the U.S.

– 32 percent increase in immigration to the U.S. Ghana – 32 percent increase in immigration to the U.S.

– 32 percent increase in immigration to the U.S. China – 31 percent increase in immigration to the U.S.

– 31 percent increase in immigration to the U.S. Pakistan – 31 percent increase in immigration to the U.S.

– 31 percent increase in immigration to the U.S. Somalia – 29 percent increase in immigration to the U.S.

In this same time frame, unlikely states like North Dakota and Wyoming saw the largest percentage increases in the number foreign-born residents resettling in the region.

For example, between 2010 and 2017, North Dakota saw an 87 percent increase in the number of immigrants resettling in the state. Delaware experienced a 37 percent increase, West Virginia a 33 percent increase, South Dakota a 32 percent increase, Wyoming a 30 percent increase, and Minnesota a 28 percent increase in the number of immigrants resettling in these states.