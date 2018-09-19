Nearly Half of Residents in America’s Largest Cities Speak a Foreign Language

Nearly half of residents in America’s top five largest cities speak a foreign language at home, a new study by the Center for Immigration Studies reveals.

Researchers Steven Camarotta and Karen Zeigler analyzed data from the Census Bureau, finding that more than 48 percent of residents in America’s largest cities — New York City, Houston, Los Angeles, Chicago, and Phoenix — speak a foreign language in the home instead of speaking English.

In Los Angeles, California, nearly 60 percent of residents speak a foreign language at home, while 49 percent speak a foreign language at home in New York City and Houston. In Chicago, about 36 percent of residents speak a foreign language at home and in Phoenix, about 38 percent speak a foreign language at home.

Between 1980 and 2017, Nevada had a 1,080 percent increase in the number of foreign speakers that live in the state, while Georgia experienced a 945 percent increase and North Carolina saw a 771 percent increase in the number of foreign speakers.

There are now more than 66.5 million residents in the United States that speak a language other than English at home.

As Breitbart News reported, America’s major cities are home to the majority of the more than 44 million foreign-born residents living in the country.

Those cities are enclaves of liberal and Democrat voters, as evidence in the 2016 presidential election where cities like New York City, Chicago, and Philadelphia, and regions like San Francisco voted strongly for candidate Hillary Clinton.

Every year, the U.S. admits more than 1.5 million legal immigrants. In 2017, the foreign-born population boomed to a 108-year record high, making up nearly 14 percent of the total U.S. population. By 2023, the Center for Immigration Studies estimates that the legal and illegal immigrant population of the U.S. will make up nearly 15 percent of the entire U.S. population.