Cristina King Miranda, who says she is a former classmate of Brett Kavanaugh accuser Christine Blasey Ford, has deleted her claim that everyone knew of the alleged misconduct.

Ford is accusing Supreme Court nominee Kavanaugh of groping her at a house party 36 years ago when they were both teenagers in high school. After Ford came forward, she told the far-left Washington Post that Ford “told no one at the time what happened to her.”

Nevertheless, on Tuesday, Miranda tweeted that she knew both Kavanaugh and Ford and that “the incident was spoken of for days afterwards in school.”

If true, this would be a big deal. As of now, Ford says she did not tell anyone about the allegation until 2012, which means there are no contemporaneous witnesses who can come forward to claim Ford told them about this at the time.

Furthermore, even in 2012, Ford did not tell her therapist the name of the man who allegedly assaulted her. She only spoke of the incident and a classmate who is now a big deal in Washington, DC. Basically, Ford did not accuse Kavanaugh by name until he was nominated to the Supreme Court.

After it was pointed out to Miranda that her claim about the incident being “spoken of for days afterwards” directly contradicted a statement from the alleged victim, Miranda deleted her claim.

“Hi all, deleted this because it served its purpose and I am now dealing with a slew of requests for interviews from The Wash Post, CNN, CBS News,” she tweeted. “Organizing how I want to proceed. Was not ready for that, not sure I am interested in pursuing. Thanks for reading.”

The key words there are “not sure I am interested in pursuing.”

Follow John Nolte on Twitter @NolteNC. Follow his Facebook Page here.