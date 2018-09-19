North Carolina Boy Asks Donald Trump for a Hug After Hurricane Florence

President Donald Trump hugs a young man while handing out prepackaged meals at Temple Baptist Church in an area impacted by Hurricane Florence, Wednesday, Sept. 19, 2018, in New Bern, N.C.
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

President Donald Trump toured New Bern, North Carolina, on Wednesday, viewing the damage caused by Hurricane Florence.

Trump also visited Temple Baptist Church and joined volunteers handing out pre-packaged meals to storm victims.

As he passed out supplies, one boy wearing a hat approached the president.

“Can I have a hug?” he asked.

“Yes!” Trump said enthusiastically, embracing the boy to the delight of the crowd.

“You did a good job,” Trump said, referring to the boy’s mother before taking a picture with the boy.

“Now you made me cry!” noted one of the woman volunteers.

 

