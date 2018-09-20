Brett Kavanaugh Accuser’s Classmate Retracts Claim ‘Incident Did Happen’

Christine Blasey Ford’s former classmate has retracted her claim that the sexual misconduct Brett Kavanaugh is accused of “did happen.”

This former classmate, Cristina King Miranda, in a Facebook post she later deleted, claimed on Tuesday that she knew Ford, Kavanaugh’s accuser, in school and that everyone knew about the alleged incident. (Miranda’s Twitter account has now been deleted.)

“Many of us heard about it in school and Christine’s recollection should be more than enough for us to truly, deeply know that the accusation is true,” she wrote. “The incident did happen.”

There was just one problem with this: Miranda’s recollection completely contradicted Ford. Over the weekend, Ford told the left-wing Washington Post she “told no one at the time what happened to her.”

Furthermore, Ford did not even name Kavanaugh as her 17-year-old drunken high school attacker until after he was nominated for the Supreme Court. She did tell her therapist about the incident in 2012, but she did not name Kavanaugh, and the therapist’s notes contradict Ford’s current description of the 36-year-old alleged groping incident.

The therapist’s notes show that four people were in the room when 15-year-old Ford was tackled and groped. (She says she escaped before things got worse.) Ford now claims only two people were in the room: Kavanaugh and his classmate, Mark Judge. Both deny the incident occurred. A third Kavanaugh classmate, who believes Ford identified him as being at the high school house party (but not in the room during the alleged assault), also says this never happened: there was no party.

Another small detail contradicting Miranda’s claim that “many of us heard about it in school” is that Ford claims the attack happened during the summer, presumably when school was out.

On Wednesday, after these contradictions were brought to her attention, Miranda deleted her post about hearing “about it in school” with a cryptic explanation.

“Hi all, deleted this because it served its purpose and I am now dealing with a slew of requests for interviews from The Wash Post, CNN, CBS News,” she tweeted. “Organizing how I want to proceed. Was not ready for that, not sure I am interested in pursuing. Thanks for reading.”

On Thursday morning, Miranda was forced to fully retract her claim that the “incident did happen.”

During an interview with the far-left NPR, Miranda admitted, “That it happened or not, I have no idea, I can’t say that it did or didn’t.”

As far as her now-deleted Facebook post claiming it “did happen” and that “many of us heard about it in school,” Miranda told NPR she felt “empowered” to write it.

“In my post, I was empowered and I was sure it probably did [happen],” she said. “I had no idea that I would now have to go to the specifics and defend it before 50 cable channels and have my face spread all over MSNBC and Twitter.”

Miranda then announced she would not do any more interviews.

“To all media, I will not be doing anymore interviews. No more circus,” she tweeted, before clarifying that she does “not have first hand knowledge of the incident that Dr. Christine Blasey Ford mentions.”

“I stand by my support for Christine. That’s it. I don’t have more to say on the subject.”

