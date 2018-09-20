President Donald Trump expressed frustration with Republicans Thursday for passing a spending bill that does not include funding for a border wall.

“I want to know, where is the money for Border Security and the WALL in this ridiculous Spending Bill, and where will it come from after the Midterms?” Trump wrote on Twitter.

The Senate voted Tuesday to pass the $854 billion spending bill to fund the Departments of Defense, Health and Human Services, Labor, and Education. The bill also includes a measure to fund the rest of the government until December 7.

The bill now faces final approval in the House.

Trump has repeatedly floated a government shutdown to get wall funding but has appeared open to Senate Majority Mitch McConnell and House Speaker Paul Ryan’s plan to fund the wall after the midterm elections.

“Most likely I will not do that, but we’re going to do it immediately after the election, I have the commitment from Mitch McConnell, from Paul Ryan from everybody,” he said on September 7th.

But Trump urged Republicans to “get tough” with Democrats ahead of the midterms.

“Dems are obstructing Law Enforcement and Border Security,” he wrote on Twitter. “REPUBLICANS MUST FINALLY GET TOUGH!”

In an interview with The Hill.TV, Trump blamed Democrats for obstructing funding for his promised wall on the Southern border.

“The entire Democrat life is to try and make sure we don’t have a wall,” he said. “Not because we don’t need it because we do. But because that was a promise that I made, and they want to try to make sure I don’t deliver on that promise.”