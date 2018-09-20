Planned Parenthood ‘Excited!’ over Prospect of Abortions in Ireland

“Exciting news for the women of Ireland!” Planned Parenthood tweeted Thursday over news that Irish women can now legally kill their unborn children.

Planned Parenthood’s “excitement” over abortion flies in the face of the deceptive mantra parroted by Hillary Clinton and the pro-choice lobby that abortions should be “safe, legal, and rare.” Today, Planned Parenthood and the entire abortion industry celebrates abortion, fiercely opposing any restrictions that would make it “rarer.”

Exciting news for the women of Ireland! https://t.co/jGtyBeEi9U — Planned Parenthood Action (@PPact) September 20, 2018

On Tuesday, Irish President Michael D. Higgins signed the abortion referendum bill into law, abolishing the Eighth Amendment to the Irish constitution than guaranteed the right to life of unborn human babies.

In straightforward language, the amendment read:

The State acknowledges the right to life of the unborn and, with due regard to the equal right to life of the mother, guarantees in its laws to respect, and, as far as practicable, by its laws to defend and vindicate that right.

Last May, the Irish people voted to overturn the amendment by 66.4 percent to 33.6 percent. Ireland had been flooded with funding, much of it foreign, to push for the legalization of abortion, and pop icons such as actor Liam Neeson and the Irish rock band U2 vocally backed the pro-abortion side.

International pro-abortion forces targeted Ireland because of its restrictive abortion laws, and in 2016 DCLeaks.com revealed that left-wing billionaire and disrupter George Soros had been using his Open Society Foundation (OSF) to turn Ireland into a pro-abortion country.

The United Nations openly attacked Ireland for its pro-life laws, demanding that the predominantly Catholic nation repeal the Eighth Amendment to its constitution that bans the procedure.

A U.N. committee in 2014 went so far as to claim that the Irish constitution violated international law, and in 2016, a ruling from U.N. human rights “experts” said that Ireland’s abortion ban “subjects women to discriminatory, cruel and degrading treatment.”

Leo Varadkar, Ireland’s first openly gay prime minister and a staunch proponent of abortion, told the Irish Parliament on Tuesday that abortion legislation will be introduced in the first week of October.

