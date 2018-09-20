Report: Maryland Shooter ‘Legally’ Had Gun That Was Registered to Her

The woman who allegedly opened fire on co-workers at the Aberdeen, Maryland, Rite Aid distribution center with a handgun legally owned the gun and it was registered to her.

The Daily Mail reports that 26-year-old Snochia Moseley opened fire outside the building housing the distribution center, then went inside and continued firing.

Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey R. Gahler said she wounded three and killed three, then shot herself. Moseley died from her wound; the others who were injured are expected to survive.

Gahler said, “[Moseley] was armed with one handgun and several magazines.”

According to the Washington Post, Moseley was considered a “nice person.” But co-workers said she entered the business Thursday and “wanted to pick a fight.” One co-worker said, “Normally, she was a nice person, but she came in in a bad mood.”

Maryland has some of the most stringent gun controls in the country, including an “assault weapons” ban, a “high-capacity” magazine ban, and a registration requirement for purchasers buying a handgun at retail.

They also have a red flag law that Gov. Larry Hogan (R) signed after the February 14, 2018, Parkland high school shooting. The red flag law allows police to confiscate firearms from persons deemed to be a danger to themselves or others. None of the laws stopped Moseley from carrying out her alleged attack.

