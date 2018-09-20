The U.S. Marshals Service is reportedly investigating violent threats sent to the wife of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh after a 36-year-old sexual misconduct allegation was leveled against the judge.

Citing an unnamed, high-ranking Trump official, the Wall Street Journal and CNN report at least four vulgar messages were sent to Ashely Kavanaugh’s work email address. In one instance, Mrs. Kavanaugh was sent an email which reads, “May you, your husband and your kids burn in hell.” Another message states “Hi, Ashley,” you should tell her husband to “put a bullet in his … skull.”

“My condolences to you for being married to a rapist. Although you probably deserve it,” another email read.

On Wednesday, Mrs. Kavanaugh is said to have received a note with the following subject line: “F*** YOU AND YOUR RAPIST HUSBAND.”

The U.S. Marshals Service has yet to issue a statement regarding the matter.

One person close to the confirmation process said that while Mrs. Kavanaugh is upset by the attacks on her husband, she doesn’t want him to withdraw. Judge Kavanaugh himself hasn’t considered withdrawing, according a person familiar with his thinking.

Mrs. Kavanaugh, who serves as Town Manager of Maryland’s Chevy Chase, met the future Supreme Court nominee while working in the George W. Bush White House.

In addition to Mrs. Kavanaugh, Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) has received multiple threats in a bid to intimidate her into voting against the Trump Supreme Court pick.

“My office has received some pretty ugly voice mail threats, terrible things said to my staff, so this has been a very ugly process and I think that’s very unfortunate,” Collins told radio station WVOM on Wednesday. Last week, Collins’s chief of staff, Steve Abbot, told a Maine television station, “We’ve had some very abusive callers” regarding Kavanaugh’s nomination. “We’ve had some very vulgar calls and sort of harassing the staff.”

Christine Blasey Ford, the California psychology professor accusing Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her at a house party in 1984, has also been the subject of threats, according to her lawyer Debra Katz. “As you are aware, she has been receiving death threats, which have been reported to the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and she and her family have been forced out of their home, Katz wrote in an email sent to the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday.

In a separate email, Ford’s second lawyer, Lisa Banks, claimed to lawmakers that the professor has faced “vicious harassment” after coming forward with her story. “As a result of these kind of threats, her family was forced to relocate out of their home. Her email has been hacked, and she has been impersonated online,” the attorney wrote.