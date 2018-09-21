Donald Trump Challenges Brett Kavanaugh Accuser to Provide Detailed Police Evidence

President Donald Trump called out the woman who accused Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault on Friday to provide details of the alleged attack.

“I have no doubt that, if the attack on Dr. Ford was as bad as she says, charges would have been immediately filed with local Law Enforcement Authorities by either her or her loving parents,” Trump said. “I ask that she bring those filings forward so that we can learn date, time, and place!”

The president has so far resisted attacking the accuser Christine Ford, signaling instead his willingness to hear her claims against Kavanaugh before he is confirmed for the Supreme Court. Ford has said she did not report the details of the alleged incident to anyone after she claims it occurred over 30 years ago when they were both in high school.

Trump ridiculed the left for demanding an FBI investigation of the alleged incident before confirming Kavanaugh.

“The radical left lawyers want the FBI to get involved NOW,” he wrote. “Why didn’t someone call the FBI 36 years ago?”

Trump also expressed his frustration with the Democrats and leftists in Washington, DC, after they successfully delayed the vote to confirm his nominee by a week.

“Judge Brett Kavanaugh is a fine man, with an impeccable reputation, who is under assault by radical left-wing politicians who don’t want to know the answers, they just want to destroy and delay,” he wrote. “Facts don’t matter. I go through this with them every single day in D.C.”

Trump criticized Sen. Dianne Feinstein and Senate Democrats for delaying the release of the accuser’s letter until the hearings were over.

“Senator Feinstein and the Democrats held the letter for months, only to release it with a bang after the hearings were OVER – done very purposefully to Obstruct & Resist & Delay,” he wrote. “Let her testify, or not, and TAKE THE VOTE!”

