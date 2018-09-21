Grassley Sends Final Deadline for Kavanaugh Accuser’s Lawyers: 10 P.M. Friday

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-IA) set what he says is the final deadline Friday for Judge Brett Kavanaugh accuser Christine Blasey Ford’s lawyers to agree to have her testify at a hearing next week.

If Ford’s attorneys do not reach an agreement to one of the several options they have been offered for their client to tell her side of the story, Grassley will schedule a committee vote on Kavanaugh for Monday.

“Despite the fact that the July 30th letter remains hidden, my committee has been investigating the allegations and has heard from multiple witnesses since Sunday,” Grassley said in a statement to reporters after Ford’s attorneys, led by Democratic activist Deborah Katz, failed to respond first to a 10:00 a.m. deadline to agree to testify Monday and then a concession offer of 5:00 p.m. to testify Wednesday.

The statement continues:

Ms. Katz has discussed Dr. Ford’s allegations in numerous media interviews and said on TV Monday morning that Dr. Ford wants to share her account with the Senate Judiciary Committee. It’s Friday night and nothing’s been agreed to despite our extensive efforts to make testimony possible. I’m extending the deadline for response yet again to 10 o’clock this evening. I’m providing a notice of a vote to occur Monday in the event that Dr. Ford’s attorneys don’t respond or Dr. Ford decides not to testify. In the event that we can come to a reasonable resolution as I’ve been seeking all week, then I will postpone the committee vote to accommodate her testimony. We cannot continue to delay.

Grassley’s move represents the firmest language yet that Senate Republicans have reached the end of their patience since Ford’s allegation that Kavanaugh had groped her at a high school party more than 35 years ago threw the confirmation process into disarray last weekend. Grassley set a full public hearing under oath, only for Ford’s lawyers to repeatedly not agree to have their client testify.

In the intervening time, those lawyers have reportedly issued a fluid set of demands including excluding outside counsel from asking any questions at the hearing, having Ford not be required to appear in the same room as Kavanaugh, testifying in the opposite order of an actual trial with the accuser having the last word and the accused, Kavanaugh, having no opportunity to reply, and finally, Friday, claiming a further delay was needed because Ford was unwilling to board a plane for fear of confined spaces.