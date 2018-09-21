Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) predicted during the Values Voters Summit on Friday that “Judge Kavanaugh will be on the Supreme Court.”

Sen. McConnell predicted that the Senate will soon confirm President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee on Friday despite the accusations laid against Kavanaugh. Christine Blasey Ford, a California psychology professor, has accused Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her when they were both in high school in the 1980s.

Ford alleges that in 1982, 17-year-old Kavanaugh and a friend pulled Ford into a room during a high school party in suburban Maryland, forced her onto a bed, and groped her over her clothing before she was able to escape.

McConnell continues to back Kavanaugh, saying that “President Trump has nominated a stunningly successful individual.”

Sen. McConnell charged that Senate Republicans must “wait out the obstruction” from Senate Democrats and that Kavanaugh will soon join President Trump’s other nominee, Neil Gorsuch, on the Supreme Court.

The Kentucky Republican said, “You’ve watched the fight. You’ve watched the tactics. But here’s what I want to tell you: in the very near future, Judge Kavanaugh will be on the United States Supreme Court,” to which the crowd erupted in thunderous applause.

“So my friends, keep the faith. Don’t be rattled by all of this. We’re going to plow right through it and do our jobs,” McConnell added.

“Even more nominees will be confirmed. They will be pro-family,” said McConnell.

McConnell also said that the record numbers of judicial confirmations are the “single most consequential things” the Senate does for the future of the country.

President Trump backed the Supreme Court nominee in a series of tweets on Friday, saying, “Judge Brett Kavanaugh is a fine man, with an impeccable reputation, who is under assault by radical left-wing politicians who don’t want to know the answers, they just want to destroy and delay. Facts don’t matter. I go through this with them every single day in D.C.”

Trump also called for Ford to provide details of Kavanaugh’s alleged assault against her.

“I have no doubt that, if the attack on Dr. Ford was as bad as she says, charges would have been immediately filed with local Law Enforcement Authorities by either her or her loving parents,” Trump added. “I ask that she bring those filings forward so that we can learn date, time, and place!”

