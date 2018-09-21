Tony Perkins at Values Voter Summit: ‘Pray’ and ‘Vote’ for the ‘Sake of America’

Tony Perkins, president of the Family Research Center and FRC Action, said on Friday at the opening of the 2018 Values Voter Summit in Washington, DC, that people should exercise their faith at the ballot box.

“For the sake of America, will you pray?” Perkins said. “Will you pray for this mid-term election? Will you pray for our leaders?”

Perkins’ remarks set the tone for the largest gathering of social conservatives in the country by focusing on the importance of having one’s faith motivate them to vote in the midterm elections.

“Ladies and gentlemen, you are here for the sake of America,” Perkins said. “And there are those who will criticize us that we’re nationalistic because we want to restore America to a position of strength.”

“Well let me say, ladies and gentlemen, that we need not apologize,” Perkins said. “For those critics who may be quick to label us and this event as a dog whistle to American nationalism; others may say now, using that famous phrase, ‘What difference does it make?’”

“Let me say it makes a world of difference,” Perkins said. “To pray for, to vote for, and to stand for a strong America is not a self-serving endeavor.”

“Rather, when America is strong the world is healthy,” Perkins said.

“So what difference does it make? It makes a world of difference,” Perkins said. “A morally and spiritually vibrant, economically strong, militarily-prepared America determines the well-being of the world.”

“And you, ladies and gentlemen, the values voters of America can determine the course of this country and whether or not we will be a strong country that preserves and protects the Constitution and honors God, our creator,” Perkins said.

