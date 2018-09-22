Lawyers for the woman who has accused Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of a decades-old assault have requested to further negotiate Saturday afternoon terms of their client’s testimony to a congressional committee next week.

A letter from Christine Blasey Ford’s lawyers claims that Ford, a California psychology professor, is accepting to testify next week, however, the letter then provides the caveat that terms need to be further negotiated. The letter requests a time on Saturday afternoon to continue negotiations.

Ford’s lawyers wrote:

Dr. Ford accepts the Committee’s request to provide her first-hand knowledge of Brett Kavanaugh’s sexual misconduct next week. Although many aspects of the proposal you provided via email, on September 21, 2018, at 2:33 pm, are fundamentally inconsistent with the Committee’s promise of a fair, impartial investigation into her allegations, and we are disappointed with the leaks and the bullying that have tainted the process, we are hopeful that we can reach agreement on details. Can we set up a time for later this afternoon to continue our negotiations? Sincerely, Debra S. Katz Lisa Banks

Senate Judiciary Committee Chair Chuck Grassley has repeatedly given Ford and her attorneys offers for allowing Dr. Ford to testify about her accusations against Judge Brett Kavanaugh from nearly three decades ago. Grassley has given Ford’s lawyer several extensions on deadlines to come to terms that Ford can agree to.

“Five times now we hv granted extension for Dr Ford to decide if she wants to proceed w her desire stated one wk ago that she wants to tell senate her story Dr Ford if u changed ur mind say so so we can move on I want to hear ur testimony,” Grassley tweeted late Friday night.

“Judge Brett Kavanaugh is a man of integrity with impeccable credentials and a proven judicial philosophy,” Vice President Mike Pence told hundreds at the Values Voter Summit Saturday. He called the way Democrats’ conduct through the confirmation, “a disgrace, and a disservice to the Senate and the American people.” He expressed confidence that Senate Republicans would “manage this confirmation properly with the utmost respect for all concerned.” He then said he was sure that “Judge Brett Kavanaugh will soon be Justice Brett Kavanaugh and take his seat on the Supreme Court of the United States of America.”

