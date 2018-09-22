Michigan Official: Require Mental Health Checks for Bullet Purchases

A Wayne County commissioner wants law-abiding citizens to submit to a mental health check before being allowed to purchase bullets.

On September 18, 2018, Breitbart News reported that Detroit-area commissioner Reggie Davis wants to ban bullet sales by anyone except police. Breitbart News also reported that he wants to add a tax to police sales, thereby raising the prices citizens pay for their ammunition.

The Hill reports that Davis wants “individuals to undergo a mental fitness check by a local police department before making ammunition purchases”:

Davis told the Detroit Free Press that the push is in lieu of more restrictions on firearms. He said, “It’s not the gun that’s doing the killing, it’s the bullets. We have no laws that restrict the purchasing of ammunition for the majority of handguns.”

Davis admitted the odds are slim that he can secure a mental health check for ammunition controls, saying, “We’re up against some state and federal laws. Even if it takes me going to lobby in D.C., and I expect it will, we need to make these changes.”

