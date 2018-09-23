Dr. Sebastian Gorka, a former deputy assistant to President Donald Trump and national security analyst with Fox News, said on Saturday that after eight years of the politically-correct Obama administration, Trump is bringing back common sense to public policy.

“After eight years of the insanity of the Obama administration — when the federal government was telling us that teenage boys could go into the girls’ locker room,” Gorka said at the 2018 Values Voter Summit in Washington, DC. “I mean that’s the level of insanity we’re talking about.”

“And along comes a man who says, ‘No more,’” Gorka said. “Donald Trump’s victory is the revenge of common sense.”

Gorka said that the achievements Trump has made in less than two years are remarkable, including virtually defeating the Islamic State, bringing billions of dollars of offshore business back to the United States, and revitalizing the economy that now enjoys a 4.2 percent Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

“These are incredible, incredible accomplishments,” Gorka said, adding that perhaps the most profound of those was the recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and moving the U.S. Embassy in that country from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

Gorka said Trump did not seek to be president for fame or fortune — two things he already had.

“Because he loves our country,” said Gorka, a British-born, Hungarian-American citizen. “This man is fighting for you.”

And what he is fighting for is simple, Gorka said. “He wants you to be safe and to prosper. That’s it — safety and prosperity.”

“He wants that for all Americans whether you voted for him or not,” Gorka said.

In keeping with other speakers at the three-day summit hosted by the Family Research Council and FRC Action, Gorka told the audience the importance of voting in the midterm elections and that they should use social media the way Trump does to advance his agenda.

“He’s getting the truth out and you should too,” Gorka said.

Thank you! Everyone who supports @realDonaldTrump and the success of the last 19 months must get on Social Media NOW and be a force-multiplier for the President and the MAGA Agenda. https://t.co/wmtFn0xs9P — Sebastian Gorka DrG (@SebGorka) September 23, 2018

