The U.S. is the Only Improving Economy in the World Right Now, Finance Chiefs Say

The United States has a huge advantage in the still-escalating global trade fights: it is the only major economy to score an ‘improving’ score in CNBC’s latest survey of corporate executives.

The U.S. economy is viewed as “improving,” according to the latest quarterly CNBC Global CFO Council survey. China, which had been viewed as improving earlier in the year, was downgraded to just “stable.” The Eurozone, which had been viewed as “improving” for most of last year and in the first quarter of this year, entered its second quarter as merely “stable.”

 

 

CNBC CFO Survey results show that the U.S. is the only economy to score as “improving.”

 

The U.S. is also the only country to have scored “improving” in each of the previous four quarters.

The results suggest that the U.S. is in a much stronger position than others to handle any economic drag from rising tariffs and retaliatory trade barriers.

 

