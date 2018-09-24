Brett Kavanaugh Defies ‘Grotesque Character Assassination’ from the Left

Supreme Court Nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh responded to the latest allegations of sexual misconduct on Monday by denouncing them as smears.

“These are smears, pure and simple. And they debase our public discourse,” he wrote in a letter to the Senate Judiciary Committee. “But they are also a threat to any man or woman who wishes to serve our country. Such grotesque and obvious character assassination — if allowed to succeed — will dissuade competent and good people of all political persuasions from service.”

Kavanuagh’s letter expressed frustration with his delayed confirmation vote despite repeating his willingness to testify about the accusations from Christine Ford and a second “uncorroborated” report in the New Yorker.

He also remained defiant against the recent attacks against his character and his family.

“I will not be intimidated into withdrawing from this process,” he wrote. “The coordinated effort to destroy my good name will not drive me out. The vile threats of violence against my family will not drive me out. The last-minute character assassination will not succeed.”

President Donald Trump stood by Kavanaugh on Monday, telling reporters in New York City that he backed his nominee to the Supreme Court “all the way.”

“In my opinion, it is totally political,” he said, calling the allegations “one of the single-most unfair, unjust things to happen to a candidate for anything.”

2018-09-24 Kavanaugh Letter to Chairman Grassley