President Donald Trump dismissed the latest allegations Monday against Brett Kavanaugh, signaling his intent to stand by his Supreme Court nominee to the Supreme Court.

“Judge Kavanaugh is an outstanding person, and I am with him all the way,” Trump told reporters after arriving at the United Nations Monday.

Trump commented on the unsubstantiated allegations as Senate Republicans prepare to hear testimony from Kavanaugh and Christine Blasey Ford, the woman who accused him of sexual assault more than 30 years ago.

“He’s a fine man with an unblemished past. These are highly unsubstantiated statements from people represented by lawyers. You should look into the lawyers doing the representations,” Trump said.

The president signaled frustration with the delay of the Senate vote and questioned accusations leveled against Kavanaugh.

“There’s a chance that this could be one of the single-most unfair, unjust things to happen to a candidate for anything,” Trump said, dismissing “people coming out of the woodwork” with accusations against Kavanaugh after he was nominated to the Supreme Court.

“In my opinion, it is totally political,” he added.

The president is spending most of the week in New York City for the United Nations General Assembly.