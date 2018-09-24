Gun Control Activist David Hogg to Address ‘Youth Vote’ at Harvard University

Gun control activist David Hogg is scheduled to speak at Harvard University and the Boston Public Library.

CBS News reports Hogg will address energizing young voters during his Harvard speech and will discuss gun control at the Boston Public Library.

Hogg and a number of his fellow Parkland students emerged as gun control activists following the February 14, 2018, attack in which a man used a legally purchased rifle to shoot and kill 17 in a gun-free zone. Hogg and the other activists then launched a 75-stop summer bus tour to promote gun control and voter registration, but Hogg often rode behind the bus in a SUV, where he was surrounded by guards.

NYMag reports, “Hogg, in fact, was frequently not on the bus but traveling separately in a black SUV accompanied by bodyguards. If he were a politician, one of the staffers told me, the intensity of interest in him would merit 24-hour Secret Service surveillance.”

As more and more time passed between the February 14 attack and Hogg’s speaking commitments his anti-NRA, pro-gun control message expanded to include criticism of older Democrats who refuse to leave and make room for younger members of the party. He particularly targeted Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), saying she needs to “move the f**k off the plate and let us take control.”

The date for his Harvard speech is September 24. The date for his gun control speech at Boston Public Library is October 13.

