Watch: Hundreds of Anti-Kavanaugh Protesters Line Up Outside Jeff Flake’s Office

Protesters descended on Capitol Hill on Monday to voice their opposition against Donald Trump’s Supreme Court Justice nominee, Judge Brett Kavanaugh.

Outside of Senator Jeff Flake’s (R-AZ) office, hundreds of activists lined up to urge him to vote “no” on Kavanaugh’s confirmation, many sharing personal stories of sexual assault unrelated to the accusations against Trump’s nominee.

Several protesters have been taken into police custody.

Breitbart News’s Matthew Perdie contributed to this article.

Amanda House is Breitbart News’ Deputy Political Editor. You can follow her on Twitter at @AmandaLeeHouse and Instagram.